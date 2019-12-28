SAN ANTONIO, Texas —

PREGAME:

The Texas Longhorns and No. 11 Utah Utes will be the two participants in the 2019 Valero Alamo Bowl.

However, each team's journey to the bowl game couldn't be any more different. For Texas, the Longhorns entered the season on a high note after stunning Georgia in the 2018 Sugar Bowl. You may remember a "we're back" comment from the quarterback. Texas entered the season ranked and had expectations of making a run at the College Football Playoff. After a few losses along the way, a seven-win UT team is in the Alamo Bowl, but are still glad to be in it.

“Excited to be here in San Antonio at the Alamo Bowl," Tom Herman said in a press conference on Dec. 27. "It will be a great experience for our players and I know … I’ve never coached in one of these, but I have heard that this is as good as it gets when it comes to bowl games.”

Herman praised the Longhorns opponent, the Utah Utes, on the season they have had in the Dec. 27 press conference. Utah will enter the game as the No. 11 ranked team in the nation after losing to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game.

Herman still expects his players to come out strong against the Utes.

“Our senior class has done something pretty special and these guys will have the opportunity to win a third straight bowl game for the first time in over 10 years," Herman said. "'06 through '08 was the last time Texas had won three straight bowl games. We really want to see them do that and to do it against an opponent like Utah that had an amazing season with 11 wins in front of hopefully what will be a heavily burnt orange clad crowd … that would be a really neat way to send our seniors out.”

Texas has an interesting history in the Alamo Bowl, too. 2019 will be the third time in UT's four appearances where the Longhorns are the underdogs in the game. UT was underdogs in 2012 and 2013 when they played Oregon State and Oregon.

No other team has played in the Alamo Bowl more times than Texas has since 2005, according to Alamo Bowl officials. Texas is 2-1 all-time in the Alamo Bowl.

Texas and Utah will kickoff from the 2019 Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPN.

