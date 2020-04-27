AUSTIN, Texas — Following the 2020 NFL Draft, Texas Longhorns defensive end Malcolm Roach signed to the New Orleans Saints as a free agent.

For the Louisiana native, it's a homecoming, and an opportunity he appears eager to seize.

Texas offensive lineman Zach Shackelford, a four-year starter for the Longhorns, also found a home as an undrafted free agent.

He's headed to Tampa Bay, joining Tom Brady and the Bucs.

With Roach and Shackelford having signed contracts, each of the five Texas captains from 2019 will have an opportunity to make an NFL roster.

Tom Herman said it's no coincidence that this group has a chance to play at the highest level.

“It’s no secret why these guys have risen to the status that they have and elevated their games to the level that they have," Herman said in a statement. "(It's) because of their work ethic and their leadership. They’re all five captains. That doesn’t just happen by accident. It’s a great lesson to all the young guys out there. You can be really talented, but if your goal is just to lace your cleats up and put your helmet on and go out and play, you’re never going to achieve your maximum potential.”

Roach was one of four University of Texas players to be invited to the 2020 NFL Combine.

In his senior season for the Longhorns, Roach played in eight games and started seven, finished third on the team in both tackles for loss (nine) and sacks (three) and was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick in 2019.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described Roach as "a short-limbed, tight-legged defender with natural power and some funk in his hands." Zierlein added Roach needs an efficient pathway to the backfield and is better-suited as 3-technique or as a shade nose if he can add "good mass on his frame." Zierlein said Roach lacks length and sees him as a potential rotational piece in an upfield 4-3 scheme defense.

