AUSTIN, Texas — In the 2020 NFL Draft, Texas Longhorns safety Brandon Jones was selected No. 70 overall in the third round by the Miami Dolphins.

Jones was the first Longhorn selected in the draft.

He joins forces with former Alabama quarterback and No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa.

Jones was one of four UT players invited to the 2020 NFL Combine.

In his senior season for the Longhorns, Jones played in eight games and finished second on the team with 86 tackles, tied for second on the team with two interceptions and served some time on punt return, averaging 10.5 yards per return.

NFL analyst Lance Zielein pegged Jones as "a two-deep or single-high free safety due to man coverage limitations but above-average speed." Zielein said Jones has soft hands and plays with urgency. Zielein added Jones "has third-safety potential and offers early help on special teams."

The Dolphins will be getting a state-of-the-art student of the game. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported that Jones used his eight weeks of rehab from a routine labrum surgery breaking down every NFL team's defensive plays from 2019.

To see Jones' full NFL Draft profile, click here.

