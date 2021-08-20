'They were boring' | Shaq eliminates the Spurs 'Big 3' in a game of 'One Gotta Go'

Shaq threw shade at the Spurs' 'Big 3,' and his reason will rile up Spurs fans.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs’ “Big 3” era won… a lot!

Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili racked up regular-season wins, made the Spurs a title contender each and every season, and won four NBA titles together solidifying them as one of the great NBA trios the league has ever seen.

But don’t tell that to Shaquille O’Neal who would get rid of the Spurs’ legendary trio on a game of “One Gotta Go.”

Why? Because according to Shaq, they were boring.

In a chat with “The Big Podcast,” the panel was tasked to eliminate the big three of the Nets (James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving), Heat (LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Dwayne Wade), Warriors (Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green), or the Spurs.

“Listen they were a great team, don’t get me wrong, we had many battles. They were boring,” O’Neal said.

When Shaq eliminated the Spurs, the host was stunned and reminded him that San Antonio’s big three won a lot.

“We’re not talking about getting it done,” O’Neal said. “We’re talking about charisma, style… they were boring.”

One gotta go.



Which Big 3 are you getting rid of? 🤔@SHAQ makes his pick on #TheBigPodcast: https://t.co/oDluA2uUTz pic.twitter.com/tmYbRWEH3r — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 20, 2021

Oh, Shaq!

Aside from the obvious that the Spurs’ big three should not be eliminated, the mere fact he points to style as a factor as to why he is nixing them is laughable.

Not only that, to have the Nets trio remain over the Spurs trio is a joke since Brooklyn’s big three has yet to win anything together.

Shaq’s potshot at the Spurs is nothing new.

For example, in 2020 he was asked who would he pick - Duncan or Chris Webber - to have on his team.

He said he’d cut Duncan from his team.

Maybe he is still hurt over the Spurs halting his Lakers from winning more titles during the peak of the Spurs-Lakers rivalry in the early 2000s.

Alright Spurs fans, weigh in and let us know what you think about Shaq’s latest comments?

