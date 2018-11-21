AUSTIN — The Longhorns' sophomore quarterback, Sam Ehlinger made significant progress this week. According to a release by UT, Ehlinger's workload during Wednesday's practice increased to 40 live throws.

Following practice, Texas head coach, Tom Herman said he is expecting Ehlinger to play against the Kansas Jayhawks Friday morning.

Ehlinger re-injured his right shoulder during the 2nd quarter of the Iowa State game last Saturday. Shane Buechele came off the bench and completed all 10 pass attempts in securing the win against the Cyclones.

Texas beat Iowa State, 24-10 and improved to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in Big 12 play. If the Longhorns defeat the Jayhawks, UT will face either Oklahoma or West Virginia in the Big 12 Championship Game on December 1st at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Sooners face the Mountaineers Friday night in Morgantown, West Virginia.

