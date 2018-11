Video is of Liberty Hill's win over Gonzales and Cameron Yoe's win over Diboll.

6A-I area playoff: The Woodlands 53, Cedar Ridge 50

6A-I area playoff: Lake Travis 56, SA Madison 35

6A-II area playoff: Vandegrift 28, Klein Collins 21

6A-II area playoff: Westlake 49 , SA Brennan 7

5A-I area playoff: Georgetown 35, New Caney 32

5A-I area playoff: Richmond Foster 42, Manor 28

5A-I area playoff: Hutto 38, Angleton 21

5A-I area playoff: Alvin Shadow Creek 21 Cedar Park 14

4A-I area playoff: West Oso 62, Llano 31

4A-I area playoff: Liberty Hill 56, Gonzales 28

4A-I area playoff: LaVernia 28, Lampasas 21

4A-II area playoff: Giddings 21, Liberty 13

3A-I area playoff: Cameron Yoe 59, Diboll 34

3A-II area playoff: Gunter 30, Lexington 27

3A-II area playoff: Blanco 55, London 29

2A-I area playoff: Shiner 55, Hearne 20

2A-I area playoff: Refugio 49, Thorndale 14

2A-I area playoff: Mason 35, Weimar 6

2A-II area playoff: Woodsboro 30, Flatonia 24

2A-II area playoff: Granger 40, LaVilla 36

