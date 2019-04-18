DEL VALLE, Texas — When we received the email about Wednesday night's Bold FC game, Farmer in the Del Valle Night, promotion, I took first dibs at this story.

Soccer and livestock, what a unique combination. The journey began outside.

I noticed the COTA block-letter sign was missing a T, but quickly found out why.

I discovered a giant soccer ball and corn hole games.

I met this gentleman, a farmer himself, who was excited about it all. He responded to the Bold FC promotion on Facebook.

Ron Wattinger replied, "Do I count as a farm animal. After all I live on a farm.

"To me its perfectly natural for a farming community having animals come out to a game."

But, no sign of the animals, yet.

Inside of Bold Stadium, I found Tyrpak, Taylor and Sonny G, all members of the Bold FC lined up prior to the game.

About 200 yards away from the stadium, there they were in private, safe stalls.

"I didn't know they had livestock around soccer until today," said local rancher J.W. Tucker.

Nor did I, but tonight there were two of them -- horse named Charlie, go figure, and a goat that had more interest in the hay than the Bold FC's game against Phoenix inside of the stadium.

One reason for the lack of livestock was the threat of severe weather...

But the Bold did beat Phoenix, 1-0.