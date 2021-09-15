Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence suffers broken foot, sources say

In a practice reported released Wednesday afternoon, it showed Lawrence was “limited” with a foot injury.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has suffered a broken foot, sources told WFAA Wednesday evening.

This comes after assistant defensive line coach and former player Leon Lett, 52, was carted off the practice field today with an apparent right leg injury. It's unclear how the injury happened, but he was evaluated by medical staff and left with crutches.

Also, last week, it was announced offensive tackle La'el Collins had been suspended for five games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Collins is currently suspended without pay and will be eligible to return to the team's active roster on Monday, Oct. 18, after the Week 6 matchup with the New England Patriots, officials say.

The news on Lawrence's condition is developing and WFAA’s Joe Trahan is working to gather more information.