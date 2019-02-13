AUSTIN, Texas — Bubba Watson is returning to Austin in late March to defend his Dell Match Play championship.

“Unbelievable. A dream come true,” said Watson, after his 2018 victory at Austin Country Club.

Watson steamrolled his way to victory in Austin last year, posting the most dominant victory in championship match history since the championship match switched to 18 holes. Watson won with a seven and six victory over Kevin Kisner. After seven holes, Watson was already six-up over Kisner and he never trailed in 28 holes played over the course of the semifinal and championship match. Watson did this after defeating 2017 Fed Ex Cup champion, Justin Thomas three and two in the semifinals.

Reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele, who has already won twice on the PGA Tour during the 2018-19 season, have each already announced their commitment to return to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. More commitments of the world’s top stars are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The 2019 Dell Match Play begins March 27th at Austin Country Club.

RELATED:

Dell Match Play donates to Austin charities

Phil Mickelson finally beats Tiger Woods after 22 holes for $9 million prize

Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' final round at the PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka holds off Tiger Woods, Adam Scott to win PGA Championship