SCHEDULE: Round Rock Express opening week kicks off April 5

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Opening week for the Round Rock Express kicks off on April 5, right here in Central Texas.
The Round Rock Express will take on El Paso starting this Tuesday, with games taking place every day at the Dell Diamond through Sunday, April 10. For each game next week, there will be giveaways and attractions:
- Tuesday: postgame fireworks
- Wednesday: $1 hot dogs and sodas
- Thursday: pints and pups
- Friday: Express baseball cap giveaway
- Saturday: '90s night with Zoodust postgame concert
- Sunday: STEM-For-All Day
While you can click here to view the full schedule of events, here's a look at the rest of the season:
- April 12-April 17: at Sugar Land
- April 19-April 24: Albuquerque at home
- April 26-28: Salt Lake at home
- April 29-May 1: at Salt Lake
- May 3-May 8: at Reno
- May 10-May 15: Oklahoma City at home
- May 17-May 19: at Sugar Land
- May 20-May 22: El Paso at Home
- May 24-May 29: at Albuquerque
- May 31-June 5: Oklahoma City at home
- June 7-June 9: at Las Vegas
- June 10-June 12: at Tacoma
- June 14-June 19: Sugar Land at home
- June 21-June 26: at Oklahoma City
- June 28-July 3: at Las Vegas
- July 4-July 10: Albuquerque at home (off July 5)
- July 12-July 17: at El Paso
- July 22-July 24: Las Vegas at home
- July 26-July 31: Sacramento at home
- Aug. 2-Aug. 7: at Sugar Land
- Aug. 9-Aug. 14: at Oklahoma City
- Aug. 16-Aug. 21: El Paso at home
- Aug. 23-Aug. 28: at Albuquerque
- Aug. 30-Sept. 4: Oklahoma City at home
- Sept. 6-Sept. 11: Sugar Land at home
- Sept. 13-Sept. 18: at El Paso
- Sept. 20-Sept. 25: at Tacoma
- Sept. 26-Sept 28: Sugar Land at home
To grab your tickets, visit the Round Rock Express website.
