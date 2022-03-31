SCHEDULE: Round Rock Express opening week kicks off April 5

Luckily for the Express, their opening week will take place at home at the Dell Diamond.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Opening week for the Round Rock Express kicks off on April 5, right here in Central Texas.

The Round Rock Express will take on El Paso starting this Tuesday, with games taking place every day at the Dell Diamond through Sunday, April 10. For each game next week, there will be giveaways and attractions:

Tuesday: postgame fireworks

postgame fireworks Wednesday: $1 hot dogs and sodas

$1 hot dogs and sodas Thursday: pints and pups

pints and pups Friday: Express baseball cap giveaway

Express baseball cap giveaway Saturday: ' 90s night with Zoodust postgame concert

90s night with Zoodust postgame concert Sunday: STEM-For-All Day

While you can click here to view the full schedule of events, here's a look at the rest of the season:

April 12-April 17: at Sugar Land

at Sugar Land April 19-April 24: Albuquerque at home

Albuquerque at home April 26-28: Salt Lake at home

Salt Lake at home April 29-May 1: at Salt Lake

at Salt Lake May 3-May 8: at Reno

at Reno May 10-May 15: Oklahoma City at home

Oklahoma City at home May 17-May 19: at Sugar Land

at Sugar Land May 20-May 22: El Paso at Home

El Paso at Home May 24-May 29: at Albuquerque

at Albuquerque May 31-June 5: Oklahoma City at home

Oklahoma City at home June 7-June 9: at Las Vegas

at Las Vegas June 10-June 12: a t Tacoma

t Tacoma June 14-June 19: Sugar Land at home

Sugar Land at home June 21-June 26: at Oklahoma City

at Oklahoma City June 28-July 3 : at Las Vegas

: at Las Vegas July 4-July 10: Albuquerque at home (off July 5)

Albuquerque at home (off July 5) July 12-July 17: at El Paso

at El Paso July 22-July 24: Las Vegas at home

Las Vegas at home July 26-July 31: Sacramento at home

Sacramento at home Aug. 2-Aug. 7: at Sugar Land

at Sugar Land Aug. 9-Aug. 14: at Oklahoma City

at Oklahoma City Aug. 16-Aug. 21: El Paso at home

El Paso at home Aug. 23-Aug. 28: at Albuquerque

at Albuquerque Aug. 30-Sept. 4: Oklahoma City at home

Oklahoma City at home Sept. 6-Sept. 11: Sugar Land at home

Sugar Land at home Sept. 13-Sept. 18: at El Paso

at El Paso Sept. 20-Sept. 25: at Tacoma

at Tacoma Sept. 26-Sept 28: Sugar Land at home

To grab your tickets, visit the Round Rock Express website.