Audrey McIntyre's Journey to Augusta

The 15-year-old Lakeway athlete is among the nation's best kid golfers. McIntyre told KVUE how art has helped her golf game.

AUSTIN, Texas — Audrey McIntyre is not a typical teenage golfer. Her talent, approach and even her favorite club's nickname each showcase her unique personality.

"[My putter] is called 'hot sauce,'" said McIntyre. "I have a putter head cover and it says, 'Oh baby I'm hot today.'"

McIntyre cares about more than just jokes and nicknames; she also sees how the sport she loves can have a lasting impact off the course.

"I would say golf gives you a really good outlook for your life," said McIntyre. "Golf's so up and down – I'm going to have bad days, bad shots, but you really have to play through those."

Something that helps McIntyre make it through the bad days is a passion for acrylic art.

"It helps me get into place where it's very peaceful," said McIntyre. "Maybe I'm somewhat stressed on the golf course, but I can get back to a place where I'm in a calm place."

McIntyre's work on the course has qualified her for the Drive, Chip & Putt national championship – an annual tournament where 80 of the best kid golfers in the U.S. meet at Augusta National Golf Club, just days before The Masters.

"I'll be going to this incredibly famous golf course," said McIntyre. "Seeing something with so much history and where so many greats have walked, is just incredible."

She is 15 years old, which is the oldest age allowed in the national Drive, Chip & Putt competition. This year's Drive, Chip & Putt event tees off on April 2.

