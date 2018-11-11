AUSTIN — Another wild finish for the Longhorns and Red Raiders on the South Plains in Lubbock.

You may be asking, "Why is he standing in this end zone?" Well, Lil' Jordan Humphrey had his Crabtree moment. You see, 10 years ago, Michael Crabtree beat Texas after receiving a pass from Graham Harrell, the quarterback of Texas Tech then, handing Texas their only loss of the season. Well, Lil' Jordan Humphrey had a career night. He had one last week, but he did it again against the Red Raiders.

"You know that's the Crabtree corner, right? I didn't. But, its the LJ corner now," Humphrey said.

"I knew he was going to do it. I have so much confidence in him," Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger said. "He is one of my best friends. I love seeing him be so happy. It's really great to see."

What's equally impressive is Ehlinger breaking a Big 12 record: 280 consecutive passes without an interception.

The Longhorns remain in the Big 12 title game hunt. Texas is 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Big 12 race. Texas needs to be tied with Oklahoma for one of the two spots in the Big 12 title. Of course, Oklahoma barely beat Oklahoma State yesterday.

The Longhorns have two games remaining. They will host Iowa State next Saturday, then travel to Kansas with perhaps a chance to claim a spot in the Big 12 title game.

© 2018 KVUE-TV