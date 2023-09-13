The first-ever 'Chief UNO Player' is from Austin

Litzy Santana is a Texas State University graduate who was born and raised in Austin.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, the popular card game UNO announced its first-ever "Chief UNO Player" – and she's from Austin.

According to UNO, the Chief UNO Player has one job: to challenge people to UNO Quatro in Downtown Manhattan for four weeks, four days a week, for four hours a day. UNO Quatro introduces tiles and swappable trays to the traditional game of UNO.

The newly-named Chief UNO Player is Litzy Santana, a Texas State University graduate who was born and raised in Austin. According to UNO, Santana "loves all things gaming," has been collecting UNO cards for almost a decade and has more than 70 different sets of UNO extensions.

Santana was selected to be the Chief UNO Player after submitting a video on TikTok.

"I was known for being that girl that would carry her little stack of UNO everywhere she went, especially in high school," Santana said in the video. "This is what I was known for."

Santana will be ready to challenge UNO fans to UNO Quatro Wednesday through Saturday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET at Pier 17 - The Seaport in New York City, mainly outside the Upper Square.