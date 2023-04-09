Yes, some Texas Office of Attorney General staffers received paid leave to represent suspended AG Ken Paxton

Leading into suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial, our VERIFY team checked to see if any taxpayer money had been used.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate will begin its impeachment trial for suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The anticipation has some viewers questioning if lawyers from the state AG’s Office are paid while they’re representing Paxton.

THE QUESTION

Did lawyers from the Texas Office of Attorney General get taxpayer money while representing suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the impeachment process?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, but needs context. Some staffers received money from their already allotted paid time-off until it ran out. They did not get paid to represent Paxton.

WHAT WE FOUND

Paxton is the third sitting official ever for the state to be impeached.

KVUE’s Dallas sister station WFAA acquired documents from the State of Texas showing how much money six lawyers on the AG’s payroll got while on paid time off representing Paxton.

“From time to time, the Attorney General or the First Assistant Attorney General may allow OAG attorneys to participate on a temporary basis in certain pro bono activities (e.g., legal clinics, such as those temporarily established to assist in disaster relief efforts). Attorneys may volunteer to participate in these pre-approved activities without submitting the required approval documentation if the participation is approved in writing by the attorney's supervisor and does not interfere with their responsibilities at the OAG,” the Texas Office of Attorney's General Policies and Procedures show.

Also, unpaid legal work for a family member or friend may be allowed.

"An employee of the OAG who is a licensed attorney may occasionally engage in unpaid legal representation of a friend or family member if approved by the appropriate division chief and the agency's Ethics Advisor following the approval process outlined in this policy," records show.

WFAA’s investigative team acquired those requests and letters. They shared what they found with KVUE.

Six AG staffers asked to use their remaining State-funded paid leave and then take unpaid leave until the end of Paxton’s impeachment. First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster approved those requests.

Emails exchanged between WFAA and the Texas Comptroller’s Office show a combined total of around $120,000 paid to those staffers.

Those staffers do not have any paid time off left.

