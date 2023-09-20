Yes, the government is sending out free COVID-19 tests again

Starting Sept. 25, all U.S. households will be able to order up to four free at-home COVID-19 tests through the website COVIDTests.gov.

Since early 2022, the federal government has sent out multiple rounds of free at-home COVID-19 tests directly to U.S. households during different points in the pandemic.

Recent online searches show that some people are wondering if these free tests will be available again this fall and winter.

Is the government sending out free at-home COVID-19 tests again?

Yes, the government is sending out free at-home COVID-19 tests again.

Starting on Sept. 25, 2023, all residential households in the U.S. will once again be able to place an order for four at-home COVID-19 tests that will be delivered directly to their home for free online at COVIDTests.gov, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the USPS.

HHS said that these rapid tests will be able to detect the currently circulating COVID-19 variants, such as XBB.1.5 and EG.5. These tests are intended for use through the end of 2023 and will also include clear instructions on how to verify extended expiration dates.

The government hasn’t said whether they would offer additional free tests after this new round of four free tests.

Twelve U.S. COVID-19 test manufacturers have been awarded $600 million in funding to produce 200 million new over-the-counter tests to replenish federal stockpiles for government use, in addition to producing enough tests to meet the demand for tests ordered online, HHS said.

“Manufacturing COVID-19 tests in the United States strengthens our preparedness for the upcoming fall and winter seasons, reduces our reliance on other countries and provides good jobs to hardworking Americans,” said Dawn O’Connell, the assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS.

O’Connell told the Associated Press that COVIDTests.gov will remain functional to receive orders through the holiday season and “we reserve the right to keep it open even longer if we're starting to see an increase in cases.”

“If there is a demand for these tests, we want to make sure that they're made available to the American people for free in this way,” O'Connell said. “But, at this point, our focus is getting through the holidays and making sure folks can take a test if they're going to see grandma for Thanksgiving.”

The government has distributed over 755 million free tests to households nationwide since the COVIDTests.gov program began in January 2022. To learn how to access low- or no-cost COVID-19 tests in your area, you can contact an HRSA health center, Test to Treat site or ICATT location near you.