Corpus Christi RTA named best transit system in Texas

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority was recently named Texas' best metropolitan transit system.

The “Outstanding Metropolitan Transit System” award recognizes a metro transit system in the state that has successfully demonstrated innovation, planning, and safety procedures within the transportation industry. Last year’s award recipient was Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART).

The award was presented to CCRTA CEO Jorge Cruz-Aedo at the Southwest Transit Association and Texas Transit Association's (SWTA/TTA) conference in February.

“I am humbled by the recognition that CCRTA has received for its efforts in providing essential transportation to our community. I am grateful for the guidance of the CCRTA Board of Directors and the work that our selfless employees provide every day,” Cruz-Aedo said.

Cruz-Aedo received a special achievement award from the TTA for his outstanding leadership to the public transportation industry, especially throughout the pandemic.

This is the CCRTA’s first time receiving this prestigious award.

