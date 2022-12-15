'You can make a change': Parents, survivors of Robb Elementary shooting urge action from Congress

They spoke at a Thursday hearing focused on creating bipartisan solutions to gun violence in the U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Joined by Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, parents and survivors of the Robb Elementary mass shooting continued their push for gun reform in a hearing with congressional leaders in Washington.

The hearing came nearly seven months after the May shooting, when a gunman entered the Uvalde school and killed 19 students and two teachers over the course of 77 minutes.

One of those victims was 10-year-old Tess Maria Mata. Her sister, Faith Mata, was the first to speak at Thursday's hearing.

"This debate on assault rifles should not be brought up again because someone else's child or sibling was murdered; it's just an excuse at this point," Mata said. "You can make a change to help families."

Roy Guerrero, a Uvalde-based pediatrician who acknowledged he's a gun-owner, made the case that high-capacity semi-automatic rifles shouldn't be carried by everyday civilians. He likened the current state of gun laws to hypothetically exposing children to the kind of radiation used for fighting cancer.

"For my patients I'm always looking for the most effective remedy or tool that I can find to relieve their pain, stem their bleeding. When a body comes into the hospital riddled with bullets, there is no tool that's going to help," he added.

The hearing, called Examining Uvalde: The Search for Bipartisan Support for Gun Violence, saw Uvalde residents also joined by parents and survivors of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, which unfolded a decade ago this month.

After the shootings in Uvalde and the racist massacre at a supermarket in Buffalo, Congress passed the most comprehensive gun and school safety laws in decades. Those laws enhance background checks, boost school security, and will help to develop red flag laws.

On Wednesday, protesters outside of the NRA headquarters in Virginia pushed for more.

Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, has been critical of the law enforcements response to the shooting and of Texas gun laws, which he says make these shootings possible. At Thursday's hearing, while stifling tears, he recounted the failed police response on May 24 and how "supervisors did nothing, ordered no action."

Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, Gutierrez has filed a bill which would require a person to be 21 before they could buy "any firearm, club or location-restricted knife." The Uvalde shooter was only 18.

"I have to believe we as lawmakers can solve this problem," he said on Thursday. "The alternative is just too evil to contemplate."

Since the Sandy Hook tragedy, there have been nearly 4,300 mass shootings in the United States, 38 of them happening at schools.

