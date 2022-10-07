Demanding change: Uvalde community marches in solidarity for the victims of the Robb shooting

On Sunday, hundreds participated in 'The Unheard Voices March and Rally' including families of the 21 victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — Vincent Salazar is demanding change in the Uvalde community after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24th.

His granddaughter Layla Salazar was among the 19 students and two teachers killed in the shooting rampage. She was just 11 years old.

"I was expecting to pick her up from school that day, to see her again, and that didn't happen," said Salazar.

Salazar said he blames the officers for their lack of response on the day of the shooting. He expressed frustration with the agencies involved and the school police chief Pete Arredondo, who claims he wasn't the incident commander on scene.

"Arredondo and the other people that were standing in that other room for 70 minutes have no business wearing a badge," said Salazar.

The grandfather is also upset at the conflicting information about the investigation from state and local leaders since.

"I'm just asking for people to do their jobs and to protect these beautiful babies and the ones getting ready to go back to school soon. We have to have more people responsible in leadership, which right now, you can see we are not getting answers from nobody," said Salazar.

On Sunday, he took a stand and used his voice in 'The Unheard Voices March and Rally'. The father of victim Jacklyn Cazares helped organize the event, with support from March for our Lives, the Brown Berets and LULAC.

Many of the victims' families gathered at Robb Elementary with their posters to chant and march in solidarity toward the downtown plaza for the rally.

"Turn in your badge and step down," said the family of Amerie Jo Garza.

Her family is also demanding Arredondo step down from his role with the school district. Arredondo, who was also serving on city council, resigned from his district seat on July 2.

Other victim families called for accountability among state and city leadership, increased school safety and gun reform.