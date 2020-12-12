x
Florida Gators' Keyontae Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on basketball court

Keyontae Johnson is in critical but stable condition.
Credit: AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File
In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida standout forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention.

Johnson was taken off the floor Saturday on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators say he is in critical but stable condition at the hospital where he will stay overnight. 

The team said coach Mike White will stay with him there overnight. 

Johnson had just dunked in transition before he fell to the floor as the team broke its huddle. 

Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as coach White gathered his team to say a prayer. 

