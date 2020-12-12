Keyontae Johnson is in critical but stable condition.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida standout forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention.

Johnson was taken off the floor Saturday on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators say he is in critical but stable condition at the hospital where he will stay overnight.

The team said coach Mike White will stay with him there overnight.

Johnson had just dunked in transition before he fell to the floor as the team broke its huddle.

Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as coach White gathered his team to say a prayer.

