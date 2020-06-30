California woman gored multiple times by Yellowstone bison

Park administrators said Monday that the woman was flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment of her injuries following the June 25 incident.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A 72-year-old California woman was gored and injured multiple times by a wild bison at Yellowstone National Park after repeatedly approaching the animal to take its photograph.

Park administrators said Monday that the woman was flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment of her injuries following the June 25 incident.

“The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet,” Yellowstone’s Senior Bison Biologist Chris Geremia said in a statement. “Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail. If that doesn’t make the threat (in this instance it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge."

She was not identified and her current condition is unknown.

Officials say she approached within ten feet of the bison multiple times after it came near her campsite.