AUSTIN, Texas — On Feb. 5, Quinton Wiles plead guilty for the stabbing of his partner of 15-years in 2017.

On Dec. 17, 2017, Wiles allegedly walked into the victim's bedroom and began stabbing him. When the victim tried to leave, Wiles allegedly pulled him back into the home and continued to stab him and left him in the hallway for five hours as Wiles sent suicide notes to friends and family.

Wiles then allegedly made a false call to 9-1-1, claiming there was an intruder in the home with a gun.

When police arrived to the scene, Wiles approached them with two knives. Officers shot Wiles six times. Wiles told a court appointed psychologist he was hoping to commit suicide by cop.