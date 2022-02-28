Record number of out LGBTQ candidates running in Texas primary, PAC says

The PAC says the number of out candidates running in the primary is nearly double the number of out candidates who ran for public office in Texas in 2020.

TEXAS, USA — The 2022 Texas primary election is already making history, according to one political group.

There are a record number of out LGBTQ candidates running in the primary, according to LGBTQ Victory Fund, a political action committee (PAC) that works to increase the number of openly LGBTQ elected officials at all levels of government.

The PAC said with 54 LGBTQ candidates this year, the number of out LGBTQ people running has nearly doubled since 2020. That year, 28 out LGBTQ candidates ran for public office in Texas.

LGBTQ Victory Fund noted that the primary election comes days after Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate gender-affirming care for transgender children as "child abuse."

“I am deeply concerned about the onslaught of attacks on LGBTQ people, and especially trans people, here in Texas. However, I remain optimistic and inspired by the qualified out LGBTQ candidates running to represent our community and stand up against this hate," said former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, the president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund.

Parker said the historic number of out LGBTQ candidates running is a symbol of hope for the state's LGBTQ community and "a deafening rebuke to Governor Abbott and legislators bent on silencing us."

According to LGBTQ Victory Fund, there are currently 31 out LGBQ officials in Texas, six of whom serve in the Texas Legislature.

To date, the PAC has endorsed 19 out LGBTQ candidates in the March 1 primary, including State Rep. Erin Zwiener, a founding member of the Texas House LGBTQ Caucus. Zwiener represents District 45 (Hays County) and is currently running for reelection.

