Hispanic vote could play important role in Texas November midterms

Hispanics make up about 40% of the population in Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote if you plan on going to the polls in November.

This election, there could be a large voter turnout among the state's Hispanic population.

"Latinos make up such a big percentage of the population here in Texas – just about 40%. We are the largest-growing demographic in Texas," said Taylor Martinez with nonprofit voter engagement group Jolt.

Martinez said the group is a Latino civic organization that works to make sure young Latinos are registered and getting involved in their communities using their voice.

Jolt has registered 11,000 people statewide so far, helping ACC students like Daniel Mendoza register to vote at the ACC Cypress Creek campus on Monday.

"I am excited – finally 18 – so cool I get to vote now. I am proud to be a Hispanic here. Everyone should vote like it is something important to do, especially now,” said Mendoza.

Martinez said the Hispanic vote could be key with many races this year.

"We have the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, as well as various races depending on where you live," said Martinez.

Mendoza said he cannot wait to be part of the process.

"Still unreal – like, I still feel like I am not going to vote, but know I am finally 18, finally an adult," he said.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook