Texas bill would remove 4-day school week that multiple districts have implemented

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate is hearing testimony related to getting rid of 4-day school weeks for public schools.

Over the last year, many school districts across the state have been considering or have implemented a 4-day week as a way to improve teacher retention. Rockdale ISD is one of the most recent districts to announce plans to implement a shorter week to increase teacher retention and allow educators to work on their lesson plans.

Rockdale ISD is among 40 school districts across Texas that are transitioning to the shorter weeks, according to the Texas State Teachers Association.

Now in the Senate, State Sen. Donna Campbell (R-New Braunfels) has put forth Senate Bill 2368, which would revoke 4-day school weeks and mandate 5-day weeks. Campbell's reasoning behind the bill is that a shorter week can have negative impacts on both students and families, as families have to find child care during the one day off.

Additionally, Campbell said in the bill that "students cannot afford to lose any more precious hours of instructional time" following the reading and math score gaps created during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the bill passes the Senate, schools would have to:

Have 175 minimum instructional days during the year

Include time for instruction, intermissions and recesses for students in a minimum of 75,600 minutes

SB 2368 would allow the commissioner of education to approve fewer instructional days or minutes for schools if there are extreme weather situations that result in the closing of schools.

The bill is still in committee and is being heard on the Senate floor Wednesday.