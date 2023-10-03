Last day to file non-local bills in Texas

Friday was the last day lawmakers could file bills and resolutions that impact the entire state.

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday was a critical day for Texas lawmakers at the Capitol.

March 10 marks the 60th day of the Texas legislative session. That means Friday was the last day lawmakers could file bills and resolutions that impact the entire state.

After Friday, they can only file what are known as "local" bills – bills that impact their districts – or bills related to the governor's emergency items.

The 60th day also marks the end of the constitutional waiting period for lawmakers to vote on bills. so things will really start to pick up at the Capitol after Friday.