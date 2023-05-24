Timeline: Texas AG Paxton calls for House Speaker Phelan's resignation shortly after learning of House investigation

Here's a detailed breakdown of how everything unfolded leading up to Wednesday's Committee on General Investigating hearing.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas House committee is holding a hearing Wednesday regarding an investigation into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The hearing is related to an investigation surrounding a $3.3 million settlement between Paxton and whistleblower former employees who accused him of abuse of office. Four witnesses are set to provide testimony during the hearing.

But even before the hearing got started Wednesday morning, controversy was already swirling after Paxton stated the day before that House Speaker Dade Phelan should resign. Paxton's office also sent a letter to the chairman of the House Committee on General Investigating – the same committee investigating Paxton himself – asking for an investigation into Phelan for "violation of House rules, state law, and for conduct unbecoming his position."

Paxton alleges that Phelan recently presided over the House in "an obviously intoxicated state."

Below is a detailed, interactive timeline of how Tuesday's events unfolded. Most of the actions took place within two hours.

The House investigation stems from a request made by Paxton in February, when he asked the House Appropriations subcommittee for $3.3 million to fund a settlement with the whistleblowers that he agreed to earlier the same month.

Back in October 2020, a group of top aides for Paxton asked federal law enforcement to investigate him for possible crimes that include bribery and abuse of office.

The following month, four senior aides filed a lawsuit claiming Paxton retaliated against them after they alerted federal investigators about possible improper and illegal dealings with Austin real estate investor Nate Paul.

KVUE has chronicled this latest legal battle involving Paxton for more than two years. We have also covered Paxton's previous legal issues, including securities fraud charges that he was indicted for in 2015. Learn more.