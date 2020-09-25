The governor says he will sign an order that allows all restaurants to operate with at least 50 percent capacity regardless of local restrictions.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis traveled Friday to St. Petersburg, where he made a major announcement impacting the bar and restaurant industry.

Speaking at The Birchwood hotel on Beach Drive Northeast, the governor said the state would move into what was initially called Phase 3 of its reopening plan. DeSantis will sign an order Friday guaranteeing restaurants the right to operate and lifting state-level capacity restrictions on them.

That means all restaurants in Florida will be allowed to operate with at least 50 percent capacity regardless of local rules. Additionally, the governor says local governments will have to justify any capacity restrictions between 50 and 100 percent. Those would require state approval.

"They've got to identify what the costs of doing that are," DeSantis said of any local governments that don't want to allow restaurants to operate at 100 percent capacity.

The governor says he will not allow local governments to close restaurants. As he has stated this week, he does not believe restaurant closures have made a difference in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

"I think this will be very important to the industry, and it will also be a recognition that they have worked as hard as anybody to create safe environments," DeSantis said of the restaurants.

DeSantis said his decision is effective immediately. That means many restaurants may soon be operating at full or near-full capacity.

DeSantis acknowledged some limited issues with bars in recent weeks but said bars will be allowed to operate with at least 50 percent capacity, just like restaurants. If local governments want to allow capacity above 50 percent for bars, they may do so.

"If you want to go beyond the 50 percent, you can authorize it and do it," DeSantis told local governments about bars and pubs specifically. "We're not telling you that you have to, but we're not going to stand in the way of that."

