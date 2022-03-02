Biden heading to North Texas for presidential visit next week

While additional details have not been yet released, the visit comes as Biden tries to revive his domestic agenda.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One week after Texas held its primary elections, another big political update is set to happen: a presidential visit.

On Tuesday, March 8, ABC News confirmed President Biden will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to discuss "upholding our sacred obligation to veterans" as part of his "Unity Agenda for the Nation," according to the White House.

While additional details have not yet been released, the visit comes as Biden tries to revive his domestic agenda amid ongoing economic hardships at home and a global conflict abroad.

The visit will also come on the one-week anniversary of Biden delivering his State of the Union to Congress, during which Biden tried to regain his political footing by rallying support for his domestic agenda even as he confronts the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On the day after his March 1 address, Biden embarked to Wisconsin to promote his infrastructure legislation. The trip is part of a White House effort to have the president on the road more this year as Democrats try to limit their losses in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

Biden's proposals to expand educational opportunities, enact financial incentives for fighting climate change and limit the cost of prescription drugs failed to advance in Congress last year.

Although many of his goals remain the same, Biden appears to be rebranding his initiatives. He didn’t use the phrase “Build Back Better,” the name of his stalled legislation, in his State of the Union address, and the White House said Biden would be talking about “Building a Better America” on Wednesday.

He's also looking to salvage his sagging approval ratings and lift Democrats' spirits as they try to limit their losses in November, when Republicans are poised to retake control of Congress.

The White House said Biden plans to spend more time traveling this year to promote his administration's plans.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to travel to North Carolina, and Cabinet officials will fan out around the country.