Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke host events, meet with local leaders to drum up support ahead of primaries

Abbott held an event in Georgetown and O'Rourke met with several Texas mayors on Thursday.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke both met with local leaders and community members Thursday in an effort to gain support from voters ahead of the primaries.

O'Rourke held a virtual meeting with nine Texas mayors Thursday morning to discuss the biggest issues facing cities today. Austin Mayor Steve Adler was one of the mayors on call and answered questions with O'Rourke regarding the city's response to the pandemic and how they are helping hospitals.

Adler said the City was looking at how to encourage people to get vaccinated and boosted and to wear masks, but said those options are not available in Texas. He also pointed to orders signed by him and Travis County Judge Andy Brown that allow businesses to impose additional COVID-19 guidelines for customers and requiring businesses to post local COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

"The order that we're entering today ... specifically gives businesses the authority to step forward and do what they want to do, what they in their judgement feel needs to be done to keep the infectivity rate low, to keep their workforce and their place of business going," Adler said.

O'Rourke said that, if elected governor, he would make sure the state is a "full partner" of the city in its response to the surge in COVID-19 cases. He said Abbott has been "very slow and very late" in deploying state resources to help areas in need, but that he would ensure cities have the resources they need.

"So, when a mayor like Mayor Adler says, if he were to say 'Look I need more staffing help in this community' lets get on it right away. Because we are beginning to see real problems in capacity at hospitals and its not just the number of beds. It's increasingly the number of staff as more of them become infected with this variant of COVID," O'Rourke said.

In Georgetown, Abbott is meeting with the Republican Club of Sun City and the president of the 60 Plus Association for the unveiling of a "Compact with Seniors." The event was set for Thursday evening in Georgetown.

"Texas would not be the place of freedom, hope and opportunity that it is today without the seniors across our state. I am running for re-election as your governor because I believe Texas can and must do more to support and protect our seniors," said Abbott.

The multi-point plan aims to improve the daily lives of Texas seniors, cracking down on the crimes that target them.

“The sad reality is, our nation has seen a rise in fraud and elder abuse cases. That is wrong and we won’t allow it in Texas. We as Texans have a duty to protect our seniors. Under my Compact with Seniors, Texas will increase penalties for crimes committed against seniors and we will give the Texas Attorney General authority to pursue and prosecute criminals who prey on senior citizens,” he said.

Abbott also aims to reduce the burden of property taxes that some senior may face.

“After years of raising a family and working their way to a well-deserved retirement, our seniors shouldn’t be struggling under the weight of their property taxes. Under my plan, Texas would enroll all senior homeowners to automatically receive the $10,000 homestead exemption on their school property taxes,” said the governor.

Abbott's plan would also provide relief on the cost of government permits and fees, as well as help seniors identify programs and services that can give them the support they need.

Abbott has a busy schedule ahead of the Republican primary on March 1. He plans to appear at 60 campaign events before the primary, less than 60 days away. Both the Texas governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidates need to win their primary elections before they face one another in the November election, but it is anticipated that the two will end up on the ballot for governor.