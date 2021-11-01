Gov. Abbott appoints Austin lawyer Evan Young to Texas Supreme Court

Young is a former clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and served as council to the attorney general under former President George W. Bush.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced his appointment of Austin lawyer Evan Young to the Supreme Court of Texas. Young will replace former Justice Eva Guzman, who resigned in June before a campaign for attorney general.

Young is a former clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and served as council to the attorney general under former President George W. Bush. He is currently a partner at the firm of Baker Botts LLP and chair of its Supreme Court and Constitutional Law Practice.

He is a former chair of the Texas Regional Office of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a member of the Supreme Court Advisory Committee, an elected member of the American Law Institute and an adjunct professor at The University of Texas School of Law, Gov. Abbott said.

"Evan Young is a proven legal scholar and public servant, making him an ideal pick for the Supreme Court of Texas," Gov. Abbott said in a statement on Monday. "Evan's extensive background in private practice and public service will be a fantastic addition to the bench, and I am confident that he will faithfully defend the Constitution and uphold the rule of law for the people of Texas."

Young will serve the remainder of Guzman’s term in Place 9 on the court, until the end of next year. Place 9 will be on the ballot in 2022.