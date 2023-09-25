Austin City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison to take medical leave

“As elected officials, we know all too well the duties and obligations that come with public office. Each of our constituents depends on us to not only provide the necessary services and actions to have our community thrive, but also represent the community in a manner that truly shows the best in each and every one of us. That is why we wholeheartedly support Austin City Councilmember Natasha Harper Madison’s decision to take time to address her personal health during this time of need. It takes courage to publicly recognize the need to seek assistance and during her time away, we greatly appreciate each of you joining us in wishing her the best and praying for her recovery. It is great to see that in recent years the stigmas surrounding mental health have continued to erode and leaders like Natasha help make it clear that if we do not take care of our own well being, we will not be able to assist others who depend on our work. All of us look forward to Councilmember Harper Madison’s recovery and continued service to her constituents for years to come.”