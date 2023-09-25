Austin City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison to take medical leave

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council Member for District 1 Natasha Harper-Madison is taking a break from serving on council.
Harper-Madison posted on city council's online message board, saying she's taking a 60-day medical leave effective Monday.
The council member said it's been a challenging year, working through depression and anxiety.
She wrote, "I understand the importance of our work and the commitments we have made to our constituents, and I assure you that my decision to take this leave has not been made lightly. I have every intention of returning to my duties in good health with renewed energy and dedication to continuing to serve District 1 and the entire Austin community."
Harper-Madison said her staff has been instructed to keep business running as usual. Constituent Liaison Director Nikki McCullough will serve as District 1’s first line of response with residents. Policy Strategist John Lawler will continue to drive the council district’s policy work, and Chief of Staff Sharon Mays will manage ongoing projects in the council member’s absence.
Harper-Madison’s colleagues, including Leslie Pool, Mackenzie Kelly, Vanessa Fuentes and Mayor Kirk Watson, expressed support for her decision and sent her well wishes.
Meanwhile, city officials from around Central Texas also expressed their support for Harper-Madison’s decision. Pflugerville City Council Member Rudy Metayer, Round Rock ISD Board Vice President Tiffanie Harrison, Bastrop City Councilmember Cheryl Lee, Leander City Councilmember Na’Cole Thompson, Elgin City Councilmember YaLecia Love and Buda City Councilmember LaVonia Horne-Williams said in a statement:
“As elected officials, we know all too well the duties and obligations that come with public office. Each of our constituents depends on us to not only provide the necessary services and actions to have our community thrive, but also represent the community in a manner that truly shows the best in each and every one of us. That is why we wholeheartedly support Austin City Councilmember Natasha Harper Madison’s decision to take time to address her personal health during this time of need. It takes courage to publicly recognize the need to seek assistance and during her time away, we greatly appreciate each of you joining us in wishing her the best and praying for her recovery. It is great to see that in recent years the stigmas surrounding mental health have continued to erode and leaders like Natasha help make it clear that if we do not take care of our own well being, we will not be able to assist others who depend on our work. All of us look forward to Councilmember Harper Madison’s recovery and continued service to her constituents for years to come.”