Austin group rallies to support 'For The People' Act

AUSTIN, Texas — This holiday weekend, some protesters are hoping lawmakers will pass the For The People Act, a democrat-backed bill that would bring sweeping election reform across the country.

A group called Indivisible Austin rallied outside Senator Ted Cruz's office here in Austin on Saturday morning to show support for this bill.

Known as the For the People Act, the bill would touch on virtually every aspect of how elections are conducted, striking down hurdles to voting that advocates view as the Civil Rights fight of the era, while curbing the influence of money in politics and limiting partisan influence over the drawing of congressional districts.



Several Republicans, including Cruz, are against the For The People Act and used a filibuster to block the bill last month. They say the measure represents a shocking federal infringement on states’ authority to conduct their own elections without fraud — and one meant to ultimately benefit Democrats.

Texas Republicans are instead backing the "voter integrity" bill which is expected to be reintroduced in next week's special session.

However, this did not derail protesters from calling on lawmakers like Cruz to reconsider and pass the federal voting protections listed in the bill.