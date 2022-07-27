Western Travis County police, fire crews to undergo active shooter training exercise

The training will take place at Bee Cave Middle School on Thursday.

BEE CAVE, Texas — Three western Travis County police departments and the Lake Travis Fire Rescue will all undergo an active shooter training exercise at Bee Cave Middle School on Thursday.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Bee Cave Police Department, Lakeway Police Department, Lake Travis ISD Police Department and Lake Travis Fire Rescue will have a heavy presence at the school. The building will remain closed to the public for the duration of the exercise.

The exercise comes in wake of the Uvalde school shooting in May that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Police who responded to the tragedy have faced criticism for waiting over an hour to finally engage the shooter.

"The impact of the tragedy in Uvalde is felt by law enforcement officers across Texas and the nation," Lakeway Police Chief Glen Koen said in a statement. "The officers and first responders who serve the Lake Travis region are committed to preparing for and stopping potential threats in the area."

