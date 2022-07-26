CTRMA resumes billing declined TxTag charges after 8-month pause; TxTag assures data is correct now

CTRMA paused in November after saying TxTag's data was unreliable.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority resumed billing transactions declined for payment by TxTag after pausing in November because it said TxTag data was unreliable.

TxTag users with an unfunded or inactive TxTag account who have traveled on Mobility Authority roads beginning May 1, 2022, should expect to receive a Mobility Authority Pay By Mail bill.

A CTRMA spokesperson said because of the high volume of transactions, some customers will receive multiple bills.

The agency wrote in a statement, "The Mobility Authority has been assured by TxTag that any declined transactions from their system are appropriate and based on this assurance," it has started to bill again after an eight-month pause.

The agency said it checked with TxTag four times before sending new bills out.

The Mobility Authority spokesperson said it is sending out bills for 197,000 unique vehicles. TxTag is telling the agency those license plates are coming back as not attached to an active account and need to be billed.

The Mobility Authority said it has no way of verifying the data is correct, so it encourages all TxTag customers to log in to their accounts and ensure everything is accurate.

This comes after CTRMA paused billing TxTag customers because that agency didn't trust TxTag's data.

The Texas Department of Transportation, which runs TxTag, ended a contract with a previous toll vendor because of a faulty system upgrade.

KVUE has reported on the issue multiple times. TxTag customers were overcharged or getting hit with large bills and late fees because they received the bills late. Customers also complained about website issues, like being able to see statements or pay bills and problems getting customer service on the phone.

Although TxTag said things have improved, a simple Twitter search said otherwise. Just Tuesday, a customer told KVUE they can not view their statement online.

If you think you were mistakenly billed, CTRMA says:

"The Mobility Authority said If a TxTag user believes a billed transaction is in error and should have been assessed to their TxTag account, we advise that they: (1) pay the Mobility Authority Pay By Mail bill; and (2) contact TxTag to ensure their TxTag account is in good standing. TxTag currently has messaging on their website indicating that customers may contact the TxTag Customer Service Center at 1-888-468-9824 to request the TxTag rate."

KVUE reached out to TxTag for a statement and to find out if its system has improved; we were told it is working on getting answers.

