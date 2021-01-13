The FBI arrested Robert Packer, who wore a "Camp Auschwitz" shirt, in Newport News. Douglas Sweet and Cindy Fitchett of Mathews County also face federal charges.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man who was photographed wearing a hoodie featuring the words "Camp Auschwitz" at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 was among three people arrested in the Hampton Roads area on federal charges related to the siege.

Members of the Norfolk FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force took Robert Keith Packer, 56, into custody Wednesday morning in Newport News.

Packer was at the Capitol during the riot that impeded Congressional proceedings to certify Electoral College votes and officially recognize Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

FBI spokeswoman Christina Pullen said that members of the task force also arrested Douglas Allen Sweet of Matthews County. They took him into custody in Grimstead Wednesday morning.

Pullen said Cindy Fitchett, 59, of Cobbs Creek in Mathews County turned herself into the FBI Tuesday.

An arrest warrant filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia states that Packer was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Robert Packer - the man wearing the 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt from the riot and insurrection at the Capitol last week - is now arrested.



Initial (virtual) appearance in Norfolk Federal Court is set for 12:30 today. He's being held on a felony charge @13AliWeatherton #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/ufhvE2SbEB — Evan Watson (@13EvanWatson) January 13, 2021

Packer appeared in Norfolk Federal Court Wednesday afternoon.

A judge decided Packer could be released from Western Tidewater Regional Jail after Packer signed bond paperwork, although he was not required to pay bond. Packer was given two days to sign the paperwork.

As a condition of his release, Packer will need to stay out of Washington. He is scheduled to appear in court there virtually on January 19.

BREAKING: Robert Packer is being is released from jail. He will not pay bond, but will have to stay out of DC and appear in court there virtually on January 19th at 1pm. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/ubrx56nrS4 — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) January 13, 2021

Pullen said Sweet was booked at Western Tidewater Regional Jail, but he wasn't held.