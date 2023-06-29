'Segregated schools are breeding grounds for racism' | Civil rights activists concerned over Supreme Court striking down affirmative action

Some civil rights activists think the decision represents a step back from the progress made to give students of color equality in higher education institutions.

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Supreme Court released a decision Thursday that strikes down affirmative action admissions policies at universities, leaving some civil rights activists feeling like it’s a setback for students of color.

“I think it eliminates, or without expressly doing so, overturns precedent over many, many years,” said Gary Bledsoe, the President of the Texas NAACP.

The Court overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. They voted 6-3 in the UNC case and 6-2 in the Harvard case. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was among those who dissented the decision to strike down affirmative action, calling it "truly a tragedy for us all."

In her dissent, Jackson talked about the hypocrisy that the decision does not apply to the nation's military academies.

“Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote a very, very sharp response, and in her dissenting opinion, saying, ‘Okay, you want minorities to have equal opportunity in the foxhole to fight war, but not in the boardrooms to be a part of the decision makers of importance in this country,’” Bledsoe said. “And I think that really is very significant and illustrative.”

Bledsoe also feels the decision is hypocritical in the way it does not allow for diversity of thought in universities.

"What I think we all know is that segregated schools are breeding grounds for racism, and I think to the extent that you end up getting some kind of monolithic or close to monolithic type structure or enrollment in the university, that will be to the disadvantage of all those students who are enrolled," Bledsoe said.

In Texas, the decision will most significantly impact the University of Texas at Austin, as it is the only public university in the state that still considers race in admissions. Several private universities will also be impacted because they too consider race, including Austin's Saint Edward’s University, Rice and SMU.

The University of Texas gave KVUE a statement reacting to the decision:

“Since the Supreme Court’s 2016 ruling in Fisher v. University of Texas, The University of Texas at Austin has continued to recruit and enroll consistently stronger classes composed of students from diverse backgrounds and perspectives, and improved graduation rates among all students, especially those who are underrepresented or first-generation. While doing so, the University has lawfully been considering race among many factors as part of its comprehensive and holistic admissions process. UT will make the necessary adjustments to comply with the most recent changes to the law and remains committed to offering an exceptional education to students from all backgrounds and preparing our students to succeed and change the world.”

KVUE also received statements from Texas State University, St. Edward's University and Austin Community College on Thursday’s Supreme Court decision.

Texas State University:

“Race is not a factor in the Texas State University admissions process. When admitting students, the university takes a holistic approach that includes the consideration of grades, rigor of courses completed and high school class rank. Texas State welcomes and serves students from all backgrounds and is proud to be a Hispanic Serving Institution and Minority Serving Institution with a student body that closely reflects the demographics of the Texas population.”

St. Edwards, from Tracy Manier, Vice President for the Enrollment Management at St. Edwards University:

"Like many colleges across the country, St. Edward’s has engaged in a holistic review process when considering applicants for admission. This means that all aspects of the student’s application, and any additional information the student chooses to share, are part of that review. This includes considering one’s background, identity and life experiences or perspectives, which are often central to the applicant’s identified race or ethnicity.



St. Edward’s has a long history and commitment to the educational values of diversity in higher education, and that mission will remain as we adapt to the court’s ruling which eliminates the consideration of race in admission. We are a Hispanic serving university with a minority/majority student population. Leaning into that history, and continuing to draw interest from diverse populations across the country and internationally, will be central to maintaining that commitment."

Austin Community College:

“As a public community college, Austin Community College District (ACC) is an open-access institution. The college welcomes all students and continues to remain open-access.”

