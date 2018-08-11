The suspected gunman in a mass shooting that left 12 people dead at a California bar has been identified as Ian David Long, authorities said on Thursday.

U.S. Defense Department spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell says Long, a Marine Corps veteran had received an honorable discharge from the military.

He didn't have a criminal record but did have previous encounters with local police, said Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean. He was found dead inside the Borderline Bar & Grill when a SWAT team and officers entered. Dean said Long may have killed himself, but that police were still investigating.

The Marine Corps said Long served from August 2008 to March 2013, rose to the rank of corporal and was sent to Afghanistan from November 2010 to June 2011, receiving several medals and commendations.

He was a machine gunner, according to the Marines.

"The Marine Corps extends its deepest condolences to the families of this senseless tragedy," the Marine Corps said in a statement.

Long allegedly used a .45-caliber handgun with an extended magazine, said Dean. Twelve people, including a veteran sheriff's sergeant, were killed during the attack at the bar, a popular hangout for students, in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Investigators had not initially identified a motive and did not believe Long targeted any employees at the bar specifically.

Dean said Long had no criminal record but his department had several previous contacts with him, including a call to his home in April, when deputies found him acting irate and irrationally because of what authorities were told at the time might have been PTSD. The sheriff said a mental health crisis team was called at that time and concluded that Long did not need to be taken into custody.

The other prior encounters were a traffic accident and an incident when he was the victim of a battery at a different bar, Dean said.

PHOTOS: Deadly California bar shooting
People comfort each other as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian stands with Sheriff Geoff Dean early Thursday morning before a press conference on the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill the night before.
Sarah Silikula, 44, cries and is concerned about her daughter's friend after the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill, Calif.
A SWAT vehicle and dozens of police cars close off portions of the street near Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Media interviews people at the scene of a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill Thursday morning in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
A forensics team works the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Light shines from inside The Borderline Bar and Grill, the scene of a mass shooting on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California.
People and officers gather near the intersection of Rolling Oaks Driver and South Moorpark Road Wednesday after a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.
Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean briefs reporters at the intersection of US 101 freeway and the Moorpark Rad exit as police vehicles close off the area responding to a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on November 8, 2018.
The inside of the Borderline Bar and Grill is seen after the shooting as police closed off the area in Thousand Oaks, California on November 8, 2018.
Sheriff's deputies speak to a potential witnesses as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Sheriff's deputies speak to a potential witness as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night," wounding 11 people including a deputy who rushed to the scene. Ventura County sheriff's spokesman says gunman is dead inside the bar. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
People comfort each other as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night," wounding 11 people including a deputy who rushed to the scene. Ventura County sheriff's spokesman says gunman is dead inside the bar. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Police respond after multiple people were shot at a bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018. (Credit: KABC via AP)
An FBI agent talks to a potential witness as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night," wounding 11 people including a deputy who rushed to the scene. Ventura County sheriff's spokesman says gunman is dead inside the bar. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
People comfort each other as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night," wounding 11 people including a deputy who rushed to the scene. Ventura County sheriff's spokesman says gunman is dead inside the bar. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
People walk away from the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night," wounding 11 people including a deputy who rushed to the scene. Ventura County sheriff's spokesman says gunman is dead inside the bar. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
People comfort each other as they sit near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night," wounding 11 people including a deputy who rushed to the scene. Ventura County sheriff's spokesman says gunman is dead inside the bar. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
People walk away from the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Witnesses told local TV stations that the gunman was tall and wearing all black with a hood and his face partly covered. He first fired on a person working the door, then appeared to shoot at random at people inside, they said.

By the time a SWAT team and scores of officers arrived at the bar, the gunfire had stopped. When they entered, they found the gunman dead inside.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, one of the first law enforcement officers to respond to the scene, was among the dead, Dean said.

Authorities began a search of Long's home in Newbury Park, about 5 miles from the Borderline bar, for clues to what set him off.

