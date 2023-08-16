Reports: US women's soccer coach Vlatko Andonovski has stepped down

It comes after USA's disappointing elimination from the 2023 Women's World Cup in the round of 16, the team's earliest exit from the tournament ever.

NEW YORK — Vlatko Andonovski has resigned as coach of the U.S. women's national team following its disappointing elimination from the Women's World Cup in the round of 16, according to ESPN, The Athletic and soccer outlet 90min.

An announcement from the U.S. Soccer Federation is expected on Thursday, according to reports.

Andonovski's future was widely considered to be in jeopardy after poor showings at major tournaments, including a bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics and the team's elimination by Sweden at the Women's World Cup, the team's earliest exit from the competition ever.

Andonovski took over the job for Jill Ellis, who led the Americans to their back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. He has gone 51-5-9 during his time with the team.

Andonovski was heavily criticized for his decision-making during the 2023 Women's World Cup, particularly for a lack of necessary substitutions and not utilizing a talented bench of players.

He briefly addressed questions of his job status after the team was eliminated.

“I think it’s selfish to think about me, my future, and what I’m going to do when we have 20-year-old players going through this," he said.

According to The Athletic, U.S. Soccer is in talks to make assistant coach Twila Kilgore interim head coach.