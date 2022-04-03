'I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian' | Mila Kunis launches campaign for refugees

The celebrity couple vowed to match $3 million in donations to help refugees from Ukraine.

WASHINGTON — Celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to support Ukrainian refugees, with plans to match up to $3 million worth of donations toward their $30 million goal.

In a video uploaded to Kutcher's Instagram account, Kunis, who was born in Ukraine and immigrated to the United States when she was 7-years-old, expressed her pain at Russia's war in Ukraine.

"I've always considered myself an American, a proud American. I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian," Kunis said. "The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating; there is no place in this world for this unjustified attack on humanity."

Kunis and Kutcher, who have been married since 2015 and co-starred together in "That '70s Show," said the donations from GoFundMe will be routed to Flexport, which is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, and AirBnB, which is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

"While we are witnessing the bravery of the country she was born in, we are also witness to the needs of those who have chosen safety," Kutcher said in the video.

Over the past week, several other celebrities have also called on their fans to support Ukraine and have matched donations to help refugees. Husband and wife Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively said they plan to match up to $1 million for the United Nations Ukrainian Refugee fund.