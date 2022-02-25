How to help the people of Ukraine: These 10 organizations are looking for help

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine this week, many are wondering how to best help the people of Ukraine in their time of need.

Here are 10 organizations that are looking for support to help those in need.

As tensions rise in eastern Ukraine, UNICEF is ramping up efforts to deliver aid to hundreds of thousands of children and families whose lives and futures hang in the balance.

Voices of Children provides psychological and psychosocial support to children and helps them overcome the consequences of armed conflict.

The International Red Cross has been on the ground for years, delivering food, fuel for heating, medical supplies and support for housing to those living close to the line of contact in eastern Ukraine. The Red Cross teams now in Ukraine will continue their work to repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities with medicines and equipment, and support families with food and hygiene items.

The children in Eastern Ukraine have grown up in conflict for the past eight years, enduring violence, shelling and displacement.

Save the Children works in the hardest-to-reach places to make sure the children get the help they need.

The agency needs help to ensure it can continue to provide life-saving protection to families forced to flee their homes in Ukraine.



UNHCR has stepped up its operations and capacity in Ukraine and neighboring countries. Donations can help ensure that Ukrainians forced to flee their homes are sheltered and safe.

Donations will help CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund reach 4 million with immediate aid and recovery, food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance — prioritizing women and girls, families and the elderly.

The IRC is on the ground in Poland and preparing to support displaced families looking for help.

Project HOPE is actively shipping essential medicines and medical supplies to affected areas in Ukraine.

United Help Ukraine helps with the purchase of important medicine, medical scissors, scalpels, thermometers, blood pressure monitors, CATs and components of IFAKs.

As hostilities continue, assuring people’s access to health care and medicines will be critical. Doctors Without Borders runs a range of activities in Ukraine, including tuberculosis (TB) and HIV programs.

