Taylor Swift will debut 3-hour concert film of 'Eras Tour'

Swifties, get ready to break some more ticketing websites.

WASHINGTON — Taylor Swift has been at the top of the charts and on billboards, but in October, she'll reach a new stage: the silver screen.

The pop icon announced Thursday on social media that a concert film covering her current "Eras Tour" will be coming to theaters in the U.S. on Oct. 13. And yes, that's Friday the 13th.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!" Swift wrote. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

The record-breaking stadium tour has already amassed a reputation of its own, with tickets being difficult to come by due to high demand and government inquiries launched over the handling of its presale by Ticketmaster.

But anybody who wasn't able to secure tickets will be able to get a movie ticket instead, with early sales already started for popular theaters. Tickets can be bought here.

While most concert films have a short shelf life in theaters, the Swift experience will likely have more staying power. AMC Theaters has already promised at least four showings per day on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday while it remains in theaters.

Because of the problems with Ticketmaster during the launch of regular concert tickets, AMC said it had beefed up its operations to prepare for the "Swifties" about to descend on the checkout line.

"In anticipation of this announcement, AMC has upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the Company has ever experienced before," the company announced. "But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale."

AMC officials cautioned that fans trying to buy their tickets online might experience delays and possible site outages.

Although for all the caution, it appears most ticket buying was easy to complete. Variety reported that AMC ticket buyers had a short 15-minute queue, while there was no wait for Fandango.

When entering the AMC website, users are immediately placed in line to buy tickets, with a message telling them not to close the tab.

"Thank you for your patience as we experience high traffic volume. We have proactively created this queue for all visitors," the site message reads. "When it is your turn, you will have 10 minutes to begin your TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film ticket purchase or other online visit. To purchase tickets today for movies that are now playing, please visit an AMC Theatre near you or check back later."

The concert was likely filmed at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium in August. During the first three of Swift's six nights at the stadium, there were extra cameras around to catch the performance, launching initial speculation that a concert film was coming.

She's already done concert films for previous albums, such as "Reputation," which premiered on Netflix. But this will be the first time Swift will make a dent in the traditional box office.

It's unclear if the film will make it overseas, especially because the Eras Tour isn't slated to leave the Americas until 2024, when Swift will tour Europe, Japan and Australia.