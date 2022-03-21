Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon teaming up for film adaption of novel

Dolly Parton is set to be a movie star again in a newly-announced adaptation of "Run, Rose, Run".

NEW YORK — With some support from her friend Reese Witherspoon, Dolly Parton is looking to be a movie star again.

Parton is teaming with Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine media company for an adaptation of the best-selling novel she co-wrote with James Patterson, “Run, Rose, Run.” Published in early March, the Nashville-based book centers on a bond between an aspiring country singer and a retired country superstar, a character Parton has said during media interviews that she was anxious to play on film.

"James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team,” Parton said in a statement Monday.

Hello Sunshine confirmed on Twitter that Parton is set to star in the adaptation.

Witherspoon, who grew up in Nashville and won an Oscar for playing country great June Carter Cash in “Walk the Line,” said in a statement that Parton had long been one of her idols.

“Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere,” Witherspoon said. "My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading ‘Run, Rose, Run,’ a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

Parton said on Instagram that writing the novel with Patterson was "a dream come true."

"Having it become a New York Times best seller is even more than I ever dreamed of," Parton wrote. "Just goes to show you if you reach for the stars… you just might catch one or two. Thanks James. You’re the best, and congratulations!"