President Trump, Joe Biden tweet through vice presidential debate

The president tweeted he thought Mike Pence was doing “GREAT" and Biden said Harris showed why he chose her as his running mate.

WASHINGTON — While they weren't on the debate stage, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden weighed in on the vice presidential debate through Twitter.

The president tweeted that he thought Mike Pence was doing “GREAT,” but he was not so hot about the Democratic nominee or the moderator’s performance.

Trump, who is quarantining at the White House as he convalesces from COVID-19, took to Twitter to praise Pence and slam the Democratic vice presidential nominee less than an hour into Wednesday’s debate in Salt Lake City.

“Mike Pence is doing GREAT! She is a gaffe machine,” Trump chimed in on Twitter.

A few minutes later, he huffed that the moderator, USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page, cut Pence off as he was trying to make a point about Harris questioning a judicial nominee about his membership in the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic social organization.

The president offered a link to a National Review article critical of Harris’ questioning to highlight the point he said Pence was trying to make.

Biden used his Twitter account to applaud Harris's performance, declaring early on that she was showing why he picked her as his running mate.

.@KamalaHarris is showing the American people why I chose her as my running mate. She’s smart, she’s experienced, she’s a proven fighter for the middle class. She’ll be an incredible Vice President. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

After a fly landed on Pence's head during the debate, Biden, and his campaign, immediately jumped on the opportunity, sharing a photo of Biden with a fly swatter.