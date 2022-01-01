Joe Gatto leaving 'Impractical Jokers' comedy show

Gatto's costars said they're saddened to see him go, but they're planning to make "a new chapter of Impractical Jokers" this month.

NEW YORK — After more than a decade, Joe Gatto says he is leaving TruTV's Impractical Jokers prank show. The comedian shared the news Friday on social media.

"Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers," Gatto wrote. "Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished."

Gatto said he made the decision due to struggles in his personal life.

"Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids," he wrote.

According to TruTV, Impractical Jokers is about "four comedians and lifelong friends (who) compete to embarrass each other out amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares." Gatto costarred with James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn and Sal Vulcano.

Gatto's costars said they "never imagined" Impractical Jokers without him, but they plan to continue the show.

"While we are saddened to see (Gatto) go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family," the three comedians wrote in a joint statement. "With the support of our fans, we'll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January."

Gatto said his friendships with the three other comedians are some of the most important relationships in his life.