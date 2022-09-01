Ford recalls nearly 200,000 SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire

Ford says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by heating and cooling fan motors in some Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators.

DETROIT — Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs in the U.S. because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire.

The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box. Thirteen fires were limited to the blower motor area, while 12 involved extensive damage to the SUVs. Three fires damaged structures and one damaged another vehicle.

One person reported injuries to their hand and fingers, and all fire reports indicated that the vehicles were running at the time of the incident, Ford said in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The company says it's not telling people to park the SUVs outdoors. It says some customers have reported inoperative fans, burning smells or smoke coming from the vents while the vehicle is on.

Dealers will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Sept. 12.

It’s the second recent recall for the Expedition and Navigator vehicles due to problems that can cause fires.