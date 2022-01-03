Here's when the $522 million Powerball drawing is Monday

Nobody has hit the Powerball jackpot in nearly three months.

Could you start 2022 as a millionaire? It's unlikely but possible.

The jackpot for Monday's Powerball drawing is $522 million and could get larger when the numbers are selected. The cash option is $371.5 million.

Nobody selected all the winning numbers for Saturday's $518.7 million drawing. A ticket sold in Maryland was worth $2 million, and three tickets sold in Arizona, California and Florida were worth $1 million each.

The chance of winning all that money is minuscule at one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning in general are 1 in 24.9. It's not uncommon to have months go by without a grand prize winner.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern.

The last time someone hit jackpot was Oct. 4 in California, winning $699.8 million. That jackpot was the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history and fifth largest in Powerball history.

Curious about the largest jackpot ever? Powerball says it holds the world record for largest jackpot. The record $1.586 billion payout, set in 2016, was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball payouts, according to the lottery.

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 $559.7 Million – Jan. 6, 2018

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2.

The other major lottery in the U.S., Mega Millions, is up to $244 million for Tuesday's drawing. The cash option is $172.5 million.