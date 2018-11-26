AUSTIN — Meagan Work, the mother who pleaded guilty in the 2014 death of her young son, will soon learn what sentence she faces.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in August to a charge of tampering with evidence, and a charge of injury to a child by omission, meaning she failed to find medical care for her son.
In 2014, 2-year-old Colton Turner was found dead in a shallow grave in southeast Austin after authorities searched for the missing boy. Police believe Work and her boyfriend, Michael Turner, admitted to burying Colton after he died from a seizure.
At the sentencing hearing, which begins Monday, Nov. 26, a judge could give her anywhere from five years to life in prison.
Michael Turner pleaded guilty in 2016 to injury to a child by omission and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.
RELATED: Michael Turner sentenced to 20 years in connection to boy's death