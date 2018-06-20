Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted Tuesday evening that police were investigating a scene of a dead person found inside a Granger home.

Chody said in the tweet that the scene was being investigated as a homicide.

WilCo on-scene of person found deceased in home. Being investigated as a homicide. Pre-Staging area for media Hwy 95/E Mesquite in Granger. pic.twitter.com/2jjgg0g2bu — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) June 20, 2018

Chody rescinded the "homicide" term in a media press briefing Tuesday evening. Chody said at approximately 7:26 p.m. Tuesday, Granger police received a call about a check of welfare/cardiac arrest to the 700 block of East Fox Street. When Granger police arrived at the scene, officers found a white woman in her 40s dead inside the home, Chody said.

Chody said in the press briefing that the investigation was being treated as a suspicious death and not a homicide at the moment. According to Chody, a family member found the woman dead inside the home after not hearing from her for several days. He said the evidence from the scene suggests the woman had been dead inside the home for at least a couple days.

The family is being questioned at the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, but Chody was firm in stating that they are not persons of interest in the case.

Chody said there was no risk to the public and the death was an isolated incident. There have not been any arrests made nor have any suspects been taken into custody, according to Chody.

