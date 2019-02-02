AUSTIN, Texas — Austin medics reportedly found one woman dead in a submerged vehicle during a water rescue Saturday morning.

Officials responded after receiving a report of a submerged vehicle near a boat ramp by Mary Quinian Park, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics confirmed that they found one woman believed to be in her thirties dead in the vehicle.

Austin police said the woman's body was found in the driver's seat.

Police said it is way too early to say what happened.

But senior police officer Demitri Hobbs said the road that's right next to the lake leads straight to a boat ramp that leads straight into the water.

"You go down, there's a boat ramp down there and that's where it was found," Officer Hobbs said.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to perform an autopsy in the next couple of days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.