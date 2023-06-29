The incident has motivated a mother and her child who were in attendance to open up after experiencing pushback from residents.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A video circulating social media is gaining notoriety after the Mayor of Liberty Hill was heckled during a public gathering in which she declared June as Pride Month for the city

The incident has motivated a mother and her child who were in attendance to open up after experiencing pushback from residents, but also the support from people online.

"In response to a large outcry from the citizens in Liberty Hill, Texas, I am going to proclaim Gay Pride month at the request of some of our citizens," said Mayor Branigan.

"Lord Jesus, help us Lord Jesus! Lord Have Mercy," said some community members in the crowd.

That proclamation on June 14 led to some pushback, but also some support.

Tyler Welcher is one of the teens who helped present the proclamation. They say they appreciate the mayor's support after receiving bullying and threats at school.

"I mean it doesn't really bother me because it's nothing that I have heard before," said Welcher.

Some Liberty Hill residents took to the council chambers on June 14 and shared more of pushback to the mayor's decision to make that proclamation.

"So now that this divisive and irrelevant proclamation is sadly in the official record, I have a few questions for you and the rest of the council. What month is there reserved for police officer appreciation? How about firefighters or paramedics," said a community member.

For Amanda Crossland, the proclamation, and that reaction, hit close to home. She lost her son Jaycee to suicide after she says he was bullied for coming out.

"He didn't tell his peers until September. And then ten days later, he died," said Crossland.

She was there for this month's proclamation and says she hopes the community understands that the mayor's words were meant to unite not divide.

"Pride to me is accepting and loving you for who you are, regardless of who that is," said Crossland.

Tyler's mother Amy Welcher says she couldn't believe what was being said to her child.

"I felt really bad for my kid to have to hear that that's how people feel about them," said Welcher.

Regardless, all of them say they are proud of the mayor for taking this step, and hope to see acceptance come from the community they know and love.

